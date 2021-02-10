AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $63.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.304 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

