AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $25.29.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,243. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $172,500.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.31.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

