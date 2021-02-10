AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 50.1% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 33,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 84,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,240,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

