AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,968 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $95,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $14.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Devon Energy stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

