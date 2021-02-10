AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,102 Shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 124,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF stock opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $28.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st.

