AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 415 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 298.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $48.55 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.33.

