Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.38

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.38 and traded as high as $17.39. Aecon Group shares last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 217,637 shares changing hands.

ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aecon Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.38. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.14.

About Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

