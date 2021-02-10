Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.

Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend payment by 56.3% over the last three years.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, reaching $144.17. 16,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,496. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.34. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMG. Citigroup upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.29.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.