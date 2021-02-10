Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.50-17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.12. Affiliated Managers Group also updated its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance to 15.50-17.00 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.29.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $142.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.37 and a 200 day moving average of $85.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $143.24.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

