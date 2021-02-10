Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $172.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $108.50.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMG. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.29.

NYSE:AMG opened at $142.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.34. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $143.24.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,359,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,199,000 after buying an additional 34,880 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after purchasing an additional 62,314 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,331.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

