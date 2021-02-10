Affirm (AFRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Affirm to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AFRM stock opened at $131.00 on Wednesday. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $90.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90.

AFRM has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affirm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 12,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $604,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $377,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Founders Fund V. Management, Ll acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

