Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Get Affirm alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $131.00 on Monday. Affirm has a 12-month low of $90.01 and a 12-month high of $144.90.

In related news, major shareholder Founders Fund V. Management, Ll purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 12,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $604,415.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Affirm

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.