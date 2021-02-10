Agora (NASDAQ:API) Reaches New 52-Week High at $103.15

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.15 and last traded at $101.90, with a volume of 5196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.00.

API has been the topic of several recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Agora from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average is $45.23.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter. Agora had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.28%. Analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Agora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Agora by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agora by 258.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter worth $1,680,000. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

