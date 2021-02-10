Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded Airbnb from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbnb currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.65.

ABNB opened at $199.88 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $216.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $846,944,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,825,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,806,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,675,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,682,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

