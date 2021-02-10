Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.68% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities cut Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. Airgain has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $263.64 million, a PE ratio of -122.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 9.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 1.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. 47.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

