Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Gap Down to $117.97

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $117.97, but opened at $109.00. Akamai Technologies shares last traded at $107.21, with a volume of 118,079 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.22.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,347,782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $148,984,000 after buying an additional 433,879 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,286,000 after buying an additional 371,852 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,095,560 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $121,103,000 after buying an additional 286,400 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,322,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $138,857,000 after buying an additional 268,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 966,360 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,458,000 after buying an additional 255,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

