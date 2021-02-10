Akropolis (AKRO) Trading Up 104.9% Over Last 7 Days

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 10th. Akropolis has a market cap of $118.05 million and approximately $64.11 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded 104.9% higher against the US dollar. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for $0.0463 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00059000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.71 or 0.01129068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00054188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00030331 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,467.49 or 0.05541915 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00019579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00045037 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00032987 BTC.

About Akropolis

AKRO is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,548,320,692 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements. Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

Akropolis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

