Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Trading Up 0.1%

Alcanna Inc. (TSE:CLIQ) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.60 and last traded at C$7.49. Approximately 185,970 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 223,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.48.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on Alcanna from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The firm has a market cap of C$299.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Alcanna Company Profile (TSE:CLIQ)

Alcanna Inc engages in the retail of wines, spirits, coolers, liqueurs, beers, cannabis, and specialty products in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Liquor Operations and Cannabis Operations. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 255 stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Alaska, and Connecticut under the Liquor Depot, Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, and Brown Jug brand names; and 22 cannabis retail locations under the Nova Cannabis brand in Alberta and Ontario.

