Alithya Group (ALYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Alithya Group to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 16.47%.

Shares of ALYA stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.97. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Alithya Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.95.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

