Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.28

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $23.06, with a volume of 8558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALKS. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.10.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -50.63, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,024,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,042,000 after buying an additional 172,267 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Alkermes by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,876,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,338,000 after purchasing an additional 77,794 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Alkermes by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,080,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,496,000 after purchasing an additional 316,880 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Alkermes by 27.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,072,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,338,000 after purchasing an additional 445,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 0.5% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

