Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Sets New 1-Year High at $157.98

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $157.98 and last traded at $143.42, with a volume of 324069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.66.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Get Allakos alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $14,611,505.35. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Allakos in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the third quarter worth $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 17.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 47.7% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the third quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.