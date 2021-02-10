Allen Investment Management LLC Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,652,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,273,206,000 after buying an additional 140,317 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,319,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,190,000 after buying an additional 158,687 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,065,000 after buying an additional 822,902 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,886,000 after buying an additional 168,710 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,869,000 after buying an additional 547,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $163.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.80. The stock has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

