Allen Investment Management LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,856 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $81.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

