Alliance Global Partners Boosts Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$60.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$41.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$20.20 to C$27.78 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.83.

Shares of WEED traded up C$3.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$65.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,796,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,145. The stock has a market cap of C$24.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$12.96 and a 1-year high of C$71.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.93.

In other news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$31,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$76,685. Also, Senior Officer Phillip Shaer sold 36,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.03, for a total value of C$1,137,777.01.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

