Alliance Global Partners Downgrades ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) to Neutral

Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $98.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.57.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $88.71 on Tuesday. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ManTech International by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,898,000 after acquiring an additional 197,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ManTech International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,599,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,089,000 after purchasing an additional 142,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ManTech International by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 451,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 57,197 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ManTech International by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,879,000 after purchasing an additional 52,602 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ManTech International by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 423,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,180,000 after purchasing an additional 46,451 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

