Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Trading Up 17.6%

Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) were up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 6,391,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,620,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $109.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter. Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 139.42% and a negative return on equity of 59.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 87,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,193.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,592,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,858.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

