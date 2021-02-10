Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Trading Up 6.4%

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) was up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 190,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 698,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 7.49%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) by 354.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.