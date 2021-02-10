Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%.

NASDAQ:ALLT traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 31,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.26 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $17.08.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

