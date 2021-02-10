Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Grows Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,397,000 after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $604,000. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period.

VCLT opened at $107.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.98. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.18 and a 12-month high of $113.29.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

