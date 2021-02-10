Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,541 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 268,163 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 53,536 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Comcast by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 805,528 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,210,000 after acquiring an additional 30,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $242.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.