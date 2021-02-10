Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 16,563 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,563 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.