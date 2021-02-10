Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) Shares Bought by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $13,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 18,046 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,462,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,460,000 after purchasing an additional 390,916 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 1,481.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period.

Get Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF stock opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $33.06.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.