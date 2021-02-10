Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%.

AYX stock traded down $21.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.73. The stock had a trading volume of 174,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,933. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $185.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -444.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In other news, Director Charles Cory sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $235,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,283,471 shares of company stock valued at $261,174,162 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.27.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.