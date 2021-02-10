Altium Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.45. 97,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,069,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.91.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

