Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,585 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.0% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $357.29. 87,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,051. The stock has a market cap of $158.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $363.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

