Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,960 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Condor Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 305.6% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3,406.6% during the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 133,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,249,000 after buying an additional 129,484 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.61. 174,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,744,152. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $107.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.33.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.