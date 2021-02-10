Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 177 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $256.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.68 and a 200-day moving average of $240.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.58.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $19,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,717,214 shares of company stock valued at $155,795,198. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

