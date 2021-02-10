Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 92 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.17. 34,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

