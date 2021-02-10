Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 735 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in International Business Machines by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after buying an additional 658,340 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 190.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,583,000 after purchasing an additional 616,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,817,000 after purchasing an additional 394,178 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,924,000 after purchasing an additional 386,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 73.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,174,000 after purchasing an additional 279,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.71.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.37. 175,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,277,645. The company has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $155.60.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.