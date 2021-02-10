ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $82.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.67. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth about $188,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

