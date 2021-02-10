Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amcor plc engages in developing and producing packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care and other products. Amcor plc, formerly known as Bemis Company Inc., is based in ZURICH, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amcor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.09.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. Amcor has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

