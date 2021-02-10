Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Holdings Boosted by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Amedisys comprises about 0.9% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $12,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMED traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.41. 884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,484. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $132.95 and a one year high of $325.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $296.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total transaction of $235,579.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,680 shares of company stock worth $1,020,682. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

