Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) PT Raised to $72.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AMRC. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Shares of AMRC opened at $69.41 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $69.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 46,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $2,103,763.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,395,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,807,970.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,374,653 shares in the company, valued at $106,859,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 787,625 shares of company stock worth $42,410,383 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Ameresco by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.