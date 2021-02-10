American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 243,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,694. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $46.72.

In other news, COO Adam Wyll sold 8,500 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 45,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $1,304,781.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

