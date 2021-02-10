American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.70

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 8312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,607 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 21,680 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

