American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.71

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 8463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.47.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $140,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

