American Equity Investment Life (AEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AEL opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.