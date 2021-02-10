American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will post $7.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings. American River Bankshares posted sales of $6.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full-year sales of $29.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.40 million to $29.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $29.60 million, with estimates ranging from $29.30 million to $29.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American River Bankshares.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 22.23%.

AMRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American River Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in American River Bankshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in American River Bankshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in American River Bankshares by 47.6% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 207,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 66,979 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in American River Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American River Bankshares stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.63. 555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,971. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $80.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.75. American River Bankshares has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $14.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American River Bankshares (AMRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.