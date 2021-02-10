Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Increases Dividend to $1.76 Per Share

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 1.76 per share by the medical research company on Monday, March 8th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60.

Amgen has increased its dividend payment by 39.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Amgen has a payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amgen to earn $17.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

AMGN stock opened at $236.65 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,360 shares of company stock worth $2,923,114 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

