Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.29-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27-1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.Amkor Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.29-$0.48 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $11.40 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amkor Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $83,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at $217,153.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $202,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,016 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

